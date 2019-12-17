|
|
Terry F. Sale
Evansville - It is with great sadness that the family of Terry F. Sale announces his passing on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 79. Terry was born and raised in Henderson, KY, the son of the late William Edward and Cecelia (Werner) Sale.
Terry enjoyed a long and success career and retired from Black Beauty Coal in 2005. Terry spoke often of his experience in the coal industry and the many cherished memories of those he worked with. He was a regular member and cherished his moments with "The Lunch Bunch". He was known for his love of hunting and fishing and had many adventures outdoors in Alaska, Africa, the backwoods of Kentucky, Cripple Creek in southern Illinois, and miles along the Cumberland River with his closest friends, Bill Kieffer, Richard Caldwell, Steven Chancellor and Glenn Lancaster. Terry had a keen knowledge of firearms. He was sought out by gun collectors near and far for his ability to locate and acquire fine English and American shotguns. His great knowledge wasn't limited to guns he also had a vast knowledge of fishing tackle which served him well on his many fishing expeditions with his buddies. Terry held a World Record in fishing and displayed his certificate proudly. As much as Terry loved hunting and fishing he loved nothing more than his forty-eight wonderful years with his beloved wife Judy. He loved and bragged often about his children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments. Terry was a gentleman with a heart of gold that was trustworthy and respected by those close to him. He will be missed greatly.
Terry is preceded in death by his son Jeff Sale; brothers, Joseph and Charles Sale.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judith Sale; sons, Timothy Sale, Terry Ray Sale; daughters, Teresa Hertweck, Christine Johnson, Kerry Roy; ten grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Evan, Dalton, Taylor, Lindsay, J.D., Scott, Hannah and Layla, as well as many other family and friends who held him dear.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church officiated by Father Larry McBride with entombment to follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Henderson, KY. Friends may visit 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Alexander West Chapel.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019