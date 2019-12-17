Services
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
(812) 423-4477
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Sale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry F. Sale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry F. Sale Obituary
Terry F. Sale

Evansville - It is with great sadness that the family of Terry F. Sale announces his passing on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 79. Terry was born and raised in Henderson, KY, the son of the late William Edward and Cecelia (Werner) Sale.

Terry enjoyed a long and success career and retired from Black Beauty Coal in 2005. Terry spoke often of his experience in the coal industry and the many cherished memories of those he worked with. He was a regular member and cherished his moments with "The Lunch Bunch". He was known for his love of hunting and fishing and had many adventures outdoors in Alaska, Africa, the backwoods of Kentucky, Cripple Creek in southern Illinois, and miles along the Cumberland River with his closest friends, Bill Kieffer, Richard Caldwell, Steven Chancellor and Glenn Lancaster. Terry had a keen knowledge of firearms. He was sought out by gun collectors near and far for his ability to locate and acquire fine English and American shotguns. His great knowledge wasn't limited to guns he also had a vast knowledge of fishing tackle which served him well on his many fishing expeditions with his buddies. Terry held a World Record in fishing and displayed his certificate proudly. As much as Terry loved hunting and fishing he loved nothing more than his forty-eight wonderful years with his beloved wife Judy. He loved and bragged often about his children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments. Terry was a gentleman with a heart of gold that was trustworthy and respected by those close to him. He will be missed greatly.

Terry is preceded in death by his son Jeff Sale; brothers, Joseph and Charles Sale.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judith Sale; sons, Timothy Sale, Terry Ray Sale; daughters, Teresa Hertweck, Christine Johnson, Kerry Roy; ten grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Evan, Dalton, Taylor, Lindsay, J.D., Scott, Hannah and Layla, as well as many other family and friends who held him dear.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church officiated by Father Larry McBride with entombment to follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Henderson, KY. Friends may visit 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Alexander West Chapel.

Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -