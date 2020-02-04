Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lee "T.l." Givens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Lee "T.l." Givens Obituary
Terry Lee "T.L." Givens

Henderson, KY - Henderson, KY native, Terry Lee Givens, lovingly known as "T.L.", passed away suddenly on February 3, 2020 at the age of 69. He had been enjoying one of his favorite past times, golf with close friends on an unusually warm, sunny day.

Early in his life he was a fireman for the City of Henderson. He then worked for the local aluminum smelter, until he ventured out on his own to start The Tool Shed, which quickly grew into a thriving business, Givens Consulting Group, Inc. He obtained his Bachelor of Liberal Studies from the University of Evansville in 1985. Terry was multi-talented as an artist, musician, photographer, woodworker, inventor, and builder of houses, machines, and furniture.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Cordie Givens and 2 brothers Tommy and Hurtis Givens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Donna Carole (Kellen) Givens of Henderson, KY; his sons Anthony "Tony" Givens and his wife Gloria of Evansville, IN and Scott Gregory Givens and his wife Christy of Robards, KY; sister Ann Shelton and her husband Tim of Cairo, KY; brother Steve Givens and his wife Joyce of Murrary, KY; granddaughters Hayley Dawne Givens, Kaci Carol-Lynn Givens, and Emma Kate Givens; along with several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also very proud of his recent great-grandchild, Tucker Lee Gregory "T.L." Givens.

Relatives and friends are invited to Terry's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and again from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Friday. February 7, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Brother Marcus Daly officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Pallbearers will be Pedro Gonzalez, Joe Daniel, Mark Kellen, Wayne Kellen, Alex Kellen, Kurt Kellen, Shayne Kellen, Jeff Givens, Scott Givens, and Tony Givens

Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Kellen, Jon Phillips, Tom Richey, Allen Eyre, Roger Meuth, John Catlett, Butch Puttman, and Jud Royster.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Marsha's Place, 235 N. Elm Street, Henderson, KY, 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home®, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now