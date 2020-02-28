|
Terry Lynn Adams
Eddyville - Terry Lynn Adams, 59, passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She is survived by a son, Carter Adams of Morganfield. Two step-daughters, April Adams Pachuta of Bangor, MI. and Kara Adams of Chicago, IL. Four sisters, Melisse Richardville of Bridgeport, IL. Debra Nidey of Marshall, IL. Georgeanne Pinkston of West Union, IL. And Suzen Spurgeon of Crawfordville, FL. Two brothers, Gerald Rains Jr. of Robinson, IL. and Bruce Rains Hutsonville, IL., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Janet Rains. And one nephew, Dustin Pinkston.
No services are planned at this time. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020