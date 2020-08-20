Theresa Bulllock
Robards, KY - Theresa D. Bullock, 63, of Robards, KY passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Bullock was born February 14, 1957 in Sebree, KY to the late Lancy and Viola Cowan.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Fred Bullock; three children, Shantina Andrews (Chris) of Henderson, KY, Tylor Bullock (Abby) of Evansville, IN, Gage Bullock of Robards, KY; one brother, Ray Cowan of Madisonville, KY; two grandchildren, Austin and Mya Stone; one greatgrandchild, Gavin McMeans and several uncles and aunts.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree, KY.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.