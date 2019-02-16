|
Theresa Nelson
Uniontown, KY
Theresa Nelson, age 90 died Wed. 2/13/19. Survivors: 7 daughtersBetty Jean Willett, Veda Joyce Duff, Gladys Carroll, Theresa Ann Holcomb, Mary Irene Wathen, Brenda Kay Crabtree, Tina Sue Nelson; 2 sons Orville William Nelson & Robert Ashley Nelson; 30 Grand and several great and great-great grandchildren; sister Susie Duncan. Funeral: 10 Am Saturday 2/16/19 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown. Visitation is 9 Am until service time Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 16, 2019
