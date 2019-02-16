Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Nelson

Obituary Flowers

Theresa Nelson Obituary
Theresa Nelson

Uniontown, KY

Theresa Nelson, age 90 died Wed. 2/13/19. Survivors: 7 daughtersBetty Jean Willett, Veda Joyce Duff, Gladys Carroll, Theresa Ann Holcomb, Mary Irene Wathen, Brenda Kay Crabtree, Tina Sue Nelson; 2 sons Orville William Nelson & Robert Ashley Nelson; 30 Grand and several great and great-great grandchildren; sister Susie Duncan. Funeral: 10 Am Saturday 2/16/19 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown. Visitation is 9 Am until service time Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.