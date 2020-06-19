Theresa Smith
Henderson, KY - Theresa Gayle (Basham) Smith, 56, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home.
She was born in Henderson on April 19, 1964 to the late Robert Basham and Linda Basham.
Theresa was a homemaker. She was very crafty and never met a stranger. She was the 2019 Survivor of the Year for Relay of Life. She enjoyed making doll houses and going to thrift stores. She was of Baptist faith.
She is survived by mother, Linda Basham. Children; Maegan Fulkerson, Samantha (Chris) Thompson, Shon Higgs and Carson Higgs all of Henderson, 3 sisters; Pam (Donnie) Daniel of Madisonville, Lynn Jackson of Henderson and Lori (Gerald) Lawless of Spottsville, long time companion Chuck Higgs, 6 Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 22 from 10-1 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Funeral services are private and will be officiated by Rev Tim Shockley. Burial to follow in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.