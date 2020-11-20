Thomas Blackburn



Henderson, KY - Thomas Wayne Blackburn, age 91 of Henderson, KY formerly of Sturgis passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Henderson County. He was born July 22, 1929 to the late Huey "Carvil" and Lodelia Blackburn in Clay, KY. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson. Tom owned Tom's Service Station in Sturgis for many years after purchasing the business from Red Hazel. He graduated from Clay High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954. Tom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved God, his country, and his family. He made a connection with everyone he met. Tom was an avid UK Wildcats fan and sports fan in general. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Daisy Gross; his 2 brothers, Jack and Gene Blackburn. Survivors include, wife of 55 years, Janice Martin Blackburn of Henderson, KY; daughter, Shawna Davenport and husband Robert of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren, Elayna Davenport of Wake Forest, NC, Nicole Vickers and husband Chris of Evansville, IN, and Alex Davenport of Indianapolis, IN; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to current COVID-19 public health restrictions, the service will be private at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. Rev. Noble Cobb will officiate. The burial will be in Sullivan Community Cemetery. A special thank you to Colonial Assisted Living where they had lived the last two years, special caregiver, Wanda Whittaker, Dr. Garah Wright, Intrepid Home Health, and the staff at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson.









