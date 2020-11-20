1/1
Thomas Blackburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Blackburn

Henderson, KY - Thomas Wayne Blackburn, age 91 of Henderson, KY formerly of Sturgis passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Henderson County. He was born July 22, 1929 to the late Huey "Carvil" and Lodelia Blackburn in Clay, KY. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson. Tom owned Tom's Service Station in Sturgis for many years after purchasing the business from Red Hazel. He graduated from Clay High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954. Tom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved God, his country, and his family. He made a connection with everyone he met. Tom was an avid UK Wildcats fan and sports fan in general. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Daisy Gross; his 2 brothers, Jack and Gene Blackburn. Survivors include, wife of 55 years, Janice Martin Blackburn of Henderson, KY; daughter, Shawna Davenport and husband Robert of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren, Elayna Davenport of Wake Forest, NC, Nicole Vickers and husband Chris of Evansville, IN, and Alex Davenport of Indianapolis, IN; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to current COVID-19 public health restrictions, the service will be private at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. Rev. Noble Cobb will officiate. The burial will be in Sullivan Community Cemetery. A special thank you to Colonial Assisted Living where they had lived the last two years, special caregiver, Wanda Whittaker, Dr. Garah Wright, Intrepid Home Health, and the staff at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
(270) 333-5535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitsell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved