Thomas Dennis Barron Obituary
Thomas Dennis Barron

Henderson - Thomas Dennis Barron, 88 of Henderson passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center.

He was born January 29, 1931 in Henderson to the late Anthony Leroy and Etta Elizabeth (Hampton) Barron. Mr. Barron was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Barron; son, Ron Barron, Sr.; sisters, Mary Christine Vaughn, Brenda Kay Ours and Etta Jenkins; and brother, Richard Ray Barron.

He is survived by his children, Sharron Enlow (Ron) and David Barron ( Mary Sue), all of Henderson; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Friday, June 14 at 12 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 13 from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday, June 14 from 9-11:30 a.m., both at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Enlow, Kevin Enlow, Timmy Enlow, Perry Enlow, Landon Enlow, Drew Enlow, Ron Barron, Jr., Michael Hobgood and Damon Cheatham.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be directed to www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 12, 2019
