Thomas Edward Lett, Jr.
Thomas Edward Lett, Jr., 89, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center. A retired Colonel in the U.S. Army and Kentucky National Guard, he is survived by his wife of 33 years Elizabeth Maynard Lett, three children, Thomas Edward Lett, III (Joan) of Lexington, John Randal Lett (Shirley) of Salado, TX, Sheryl Lett Chapman (Gary) of Bowling Green and two stepdaughters, Fran Wilson of Henderson and Marci Wilson-Bates (Christopher) of Louisville. He is survived by six grandchildren, Jessica Lett of Henderson, John David Lett (Jennifer) of Kokomo, IN, Amy Lett (Arne) of Salzburg, Austria, Kendra Lett Fultz (Matt) of Newburgh, John Chapman and Hannah Chapman Boone (Ian) of Bowling Green. He has 12 great-grandchildren: Rylee Lett, Alyssa Lett, Eric Lett, Ashley Lett, Ethan Lett, Evan Lett, Ainsley Lett, Norna Bathke, Nolan Fultz, Maggie Fultz, Garrett Fultz and Ryan Chapman. A devoted Rotarian, Mr. Lett served in the Henderson Rotary Club for nearly 40 years, part of that time as district governor. A faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Henderson, the visitation will be on Saturday, November 2 from 10 am - noon in the Gathering Area of the church. A memorial service will follow in the sanctuary at noon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church in Henderson or Rotary International.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019