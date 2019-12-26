Services
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
Thomas Lisembee

Thomas Lisembee, 62, of Henderson, Kentucky went on to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Thomas, affectionately known as "Mickey" was born on May 11, 1957 to the late Anna Lisembee Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Lisembee Johnson; brother, Bill Lisembee; sister, Pamela Hagan; and nephew, Traun Hagan. Thomas was a faithful member of Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon. He worked for the City of Henderson for 5 years, Accuride for 27 years, and the State of Kentucky for 17 years.

He leaves to cherish his wife of 43 years, Joan Lisembee and two sons: Max and Alex Lisembee; two sisters, Jean (Leon) Poindexter and Lisa Haywood; sister-in-laws, LaDonna Lisembee, Glenda (Robert) Dixon, Rita Bowman, Crystal Ellis (James Hazelwood), Ginny (Ed) Camp, Doris Hatchett, Judy McMillan; two aunts, Shirley (John) Vincent and Shelia Langley; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services will take place at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 450 Fagan Street, Henderson, KY. Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 29 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and a homegoing celebration will take place on Monday, December 30 at 12:00 noon. Rev. Dr. Anthony Anguish, Sr. will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Fernwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
