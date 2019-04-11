|
Thomas Earl McDaniel, Jr.
Hanson, KY
Thomas McDaniel, Jr., 75, died 4/5/19 at Western Kentucky Veterans Center. Survived by wife Doris McDaniel; daughter Tammy Wilson(Roger); son Robert McDaniel(Laura); sisters Phyllis Sparks and Linda Higgs(Arthur); brothers Darrel McDaniel(Addie Sue) and Roy McDaniel(Christy); 5 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Thomas's Life Celebration will be from 10 until 12 on Thursday, 4/11/19 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 11, 2019
