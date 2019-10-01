Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Henderson, KY - Thomas Joseph Snow, 72, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.

Mr. Snow was born April 14, 1947 in Henderson to the late Jim and Lucille Snow. He was a member of the Operator and Engineer Local 181 where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. He loved horse raising, horse pulling, and playing golf. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and University of Kentucky basketball fan. He was a member of Advance Baptist Church in Baskett, KY. He loved his furry companion,"Gizmo".

In addition to his parents, Mr. Snow is preceded in death by his sister Janie Thompson.

Mr. Snow is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia Snow of Henderson; son, Jeff Snow and wife, Troy of Henderson; step children, Scott Bethel of Owensboro, KY, Bryan Bethel of Madisonville; siblings, Shirley Thompson and husband, Clyde of Niagra, KY, Butch Snow and wife, Linda of Baskett, KY, Debbie Powell of Baskett, KY, Jake Snow and wife, Shelia of Henderson; grandchildren, Peyton Bethel, Gabe Bethel, Jeff Brown, Cody Brown and 5 step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 12:00 pm at Advance Baptist Church in Baskett with Rev. Ellis Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Basket Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel and on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 9:00 am until funeral hour at the church.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 1, 2019
