Thomas Stone Obituary
Robards - Thomas F. Stone, 76, of Robards, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

He was born on April 6, 1943 to the late Charles Lee and Edna E. (Vanover) Stone. Tom was an ordained minister and the associate pastor at Robards Christian Church.

He was an archer and loved hunting waterfowl. He was a volunteer chaplain at Henderson County Jail and was passionate about the jail ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Although Tom never married or had children of his own, he often claimed Derrick Fulkerson, Carrie Crenshaw, Tony Crenshaw and Tasha McDonald as "his kids" and Austin Fulkerson and Jordan Simmons as "his grandkids" as he loved them so. He is also survived by his dear friends, Rick and Connie Crenshaw and several cousins.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Amy Cates officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 22 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
