Thomas Taylor Marshall III
Bella Vista, AR - Thomas Taylor Marshall III, 70, of Bella Vista, Arkansas died Monday, March 30th, 2020. Tom was born in Henderson, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Jettie Marshall Jr. He is survived by his wife, Denise Marshall; son, John Marshall; daughter, Holly Horrom (Patrick); three step-daughters, Stephanie Durnin (John), Angela Pestello (Jack), and Kathleen MacLeod (Derek); ten grandchildren, Madilyn and Lillian Horrom, McKenna, Greyson, Emersyn, and Asher Durnin, Micah Griffith, Gavin Roberts, Braxton Phasey, and Reese MacLeod; sister, Sally Buchanan; and cousin, Jim Marshall, 4 nephews, Josh and Drew Buchanan and Mike and Mark Moats.
Tom's battle with cancer drew him closer to our Lord and his final moments were orchestrated in such a way that no one could deny the presence of a merciful and loving God. In the last several months, Tom's message to his friends and loved ones was that the only true thing that matters in this world is their relationship with our Lord and your love for family. Although our hearts are saddened by the loss of Tom, we rejoice knowing that he was a child of God and that we will be reunited with him one day. "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."- Revelation 21:4 We will have a memorial when we can all gather together in the future. God bless you all for your love and prayers for us as we traveled this road.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020