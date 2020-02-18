|
THOMAS W. "TOMMY" KEMP
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Thomas W. "Tommy" Kemp, 78, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
Tommy was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was cofounder of Mills Auto Sales where he worked until his retirement. Tommy loved golfing, going to the lake, riding his Harley Davidson, watching events his grandchildren participated in, and his family. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 958, was a Master Mason, served a term as District Deputy for Western Kentucky, and was a member of Rizpah Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57, years, Sandra L. Kemp; his parents, Clarence "Sprig" and Shirley Mills; and his daughter-in-law, Karen Kemp.
Survivors include his children, Thomas M. "Mike" Kemp and Kathy K. Willoughby, both of Henderson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Taylor Kemp James and her husband, Terry, of Chandler, Indiana, and Jake Willoughby and Josh Willoughby, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one great-granddaughter, Jade James of Chandler, Indiana; his special friend and caregiver, Angie Anderson. Tommy also leaves behind many cousins, extended family, in-laws, and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the funeral home where Masonic services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Contributions may be made to Henderson County Diabetes Coalition.
Pallbearers will be Jake Willoughby, Josh Willoughby, Terry James, Mike Utley, Rick Beck, and Joe Wilson.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020