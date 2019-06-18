|
|
Thor Hans Åke Högberg
Henderson - Thor Hans Åke Högberg, 80, fondly known as Hans Högberg, of Henderson passed away on the morning of Monday, June 17th 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center; he was surrounded by family and friends, and can now rest peacefully.
Hans was born May 14th, 1939 in Frustuna, Sweden to the late Åke and Marta Högberg. He was a remarkable man with many talents and a huge heart. From Sweden, Hans was a merchant marine and traveled the world for many years; after traveling the US, he found himself in Henderson and became a pilot at the Henderson Municipal airport where he helped Bill Sullivan build the plane that won the 1975 National Championship Air Races. After flying for several years, he worked at Service Tool and Die in Henderson. Although Hans did amazing things throughout his life, his greatest accomplishment was being an exemplary husband, father, and friend. He was the most caring and sensitive person, and would do anything and everything for anyone. Hans was not a religious man, but he definitely had a spiritual connection to nature and animals, especially dogs (which would follow him everywhere).
In addition to his parents, Hans was preceded in death by his sister Inger Högberg.
Hans is survived by his wife Connie Sugg Högberg, his sisters Ewa Andersson and Margareta Skoglund, his four children Thor Högberg (wife Teresa and daughter Kajsa), Eva Högberg, Jason Buchanan (wife Jonna and daughter Ella), and Rene Biever (husband Nick, sons Wyatt and Bryce, and granddaughter Brynleigh), and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, June 19th at his home; family and friends are welcome to join in the celebration.
Expressions of sympathy would be appreciated in the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice or Community Baptist Church.
Published in The Gleaner on June 18, 2019