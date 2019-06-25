Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
Timothy Gibson

Henderson - Timothy Gene Gibson, 60, of Henderson, KY passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.

Tim was born May 6, 1959 in Henderson to Riley and Merrie H. Gibson. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by two brothers, Gary Gibson of Henderson, and Steve Gibson and wife, Kay of Smith Mills and one sister, Merry Ann Sigler and husband, Bruce W. of Henderson.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Rick O'Daniel officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to New Hope Animal Shelter or a .

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 25, 2019
