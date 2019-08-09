|
Timothy John Lincoln
Henderson - Timothy John Lincoln, age 61, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Timothy was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked for Anchor Industries for 28 years and was instrumental in the manufacturing of The Great American Flag. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his father Phillip John Lincoln.
Timothy is survived by his wife Tina Loyd, mother Jane Kelsch VanPell, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home with Reverend David Petrie officiating.
Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Special thanks to the staff at Davita Bridgeview, Intrepid Healthcare, St. Anthony's Hospice, and the American Kidney Association.
At a later date the family is planning a benefit in honor of the American Kidney Fund in Timothy's name.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Kidney Association, 14440 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33613.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 9, 2019