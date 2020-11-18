Timothy Karns
Henderson, KY - Timothy Karns, age 60, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother Danella Rae Thomas Karns. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Vicki Karns and their two sons Hunter and Fischer Karns; father Joe A. Karns and his wife Natalie; his brother Scott Karns; and nieces and nephews.
Timothy was an avid fisherman. He was a member of Southern Indiana Bass Anglers. He liked to hunt deer and rabbit as well. Timothy enjoyed camping season after season at Lake Barkley. In addition to enjoying the outdoors in his recreational time, Tim also worked outdoors. He worked in masonry with the Local 4 Brick Layers Union of Evansville, Indiana for most of his life.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
