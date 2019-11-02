|
|
Timothy Ray Sugg Sr.
1961-2019
Timothy Ray Sugg Sr. (Papaw Ray), age 58, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at at his residence in Greenbrier, TN. He was born March 23, 1961 in Henderson, KY. He born to James Lee Sugg Sr. and Mary Lou (Hoffman) Sugg. His father precedes him in death. He married Lyn Cook on July 19, 1979 and she survives in Greenbrier, TN. His brother, Terry Sugg also precedes him in death.
In addition to his wife, Lyn, and mother, Mary Lou, other survivors include his sons, Timothy Ray (Megan) Sugg Jr and Daniel Isaiah (Valerie) Sugg; his daughter, Kristina Denise (Dusty) Mendenhall; grandchildren, Timothy Ray Sugg III, Chevy Sugg, Harley Sugg, Gracie Mendenhall, Brandon Goodwin Jr., Shaila Johnson, Jaynna Sugg, Cheyene Dickens, IzabellaSugg, and Raelyn Sugg; brother, James Lee "Skip" (Wendy) Sugg Jr.; sisters, Mia Elizabeth (Jerry) Johnson and Lisa Michelle Sugg.; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Marshall Cook.
Papaw Ray was best known for his love of motorcycles and for his love of spending time with his grandchildren.
Tennessee Cremation Care is honored to be entrusted with Mr. Sugg's cremation services. Please visit his tribute wall to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019