Tina Lynn Barron
Glasgow, KY
Tina Lynn Barron, 50, of Glasgow died Monday, March 18, 2019 at U of L Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of Michael Eugene and Zadie Wilson Barron of Glasgow who survive. In addition to her parents, she is survived by 2 sons, Jeffery Sage Carver and Jesse Alexander Caver of Glasgow; fiancé Ron Grider of Glasgow; sister Amy C. Johnston of Springfield, MO; niece and nephews, Olivia, Wyatt and Michael Johnston; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Henderson, KY. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, March 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10am until time for services.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 21, 2019