Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel
Evansville, KY
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel
Evansville, KY
Tobey Tyler


1957 - 2019
Tobey Tyler Obituary
Tobey Ray Tyler

Henderson, Kentucky

Tobey Ray Tyler, age 61, passed away on May 13,2019 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. He was born in Henderson, KY on July 15, 1957 to Etta Muriel Tyler.

Tobey was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. A welcomed presence to those on the other side. He had a love for horse races. Tobey accepted Christ at an early age.

Tobey is preceded in death by his brother, Alan L. Tyler. He leaves to cherish loving memories; his mother: Etta Muriel Tyler; three sisters: Evette Floyd (James), Priscilla Huff, Karen McNary; five brothers: Terry Tyler (Debra), Carl Tyler, Robbie Tyler (DeLisa), Roland Tyler, and Ennis Tyler (Shawna); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services are Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm at R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel in Evansville. Visitation from 10:00 am to service time. Burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 18, 2019
