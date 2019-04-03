Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Melissa Maria Stanley

Henderson, KY

Melissa Maria Stanley, 62, of Henderson, KY passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Mrs. Stanley was born April 21, 1956 in Henderson to the late William and Elnora Holmes Brown. She worked for Redbanks Regency Apartments as a Property Manager and Leasing Agent. She was a member of The Fathers House and Abundant Life Assembly of God Church. She was also an Ordained Minister

In addition to her parents, Melissa was preceded in death by her two brothers, Larry and Melvin Brown and nephew, Dwayne Brown.

Mrs. Stanley is survived by her husband, Doug Stanley of Henderson; 3 sons, Matt Adams of Henderson, Joshua Stanley of Tallahassee, FL, Brandon Stanley of Quincy, IL; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Lisa Bourland officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Matthew Adams, Joshua Stanley, Brandon Stanley, Jason Shirling, Anthony Wesby and Ayden Adams.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM and Friday, April 5, 2019 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to The Father's House Bethlehem School in care of The Father's House , P.O. Box 417, Henderson, KY 42420.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 3, 2019
