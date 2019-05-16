|
|
Tommy L. Owens
Henderson, KY
Tommy L. Owens 73, of Henderson, KY passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN. Tommy was retired from the Boots Company in Evansville after 33 years of service. He was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Darlene Owens and his second wife Carol Dean Qualls Owens, one brother Bobby "Roscoe" Owens and one daughter Angela Marie Owens. Survivors include his daughter Tammy Stott of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters Mary Asher of Poole, KY; Dottie Walker of Henderson, KY; 3 brothers Ray Owens of Sebree, KY; Joe Owens of Sturgis, KY and Jimmy "Ernie" Owens of Providence, KY; 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11am at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Rick Oakley will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Evansville, IN. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday and from 8am until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on May 16, 2019