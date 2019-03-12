Services
Tommy Wright


1957 - 2019
Tommy Wright Obituary
Tommy Ray Wright

Henderson, Kentucky

On March 8th at approximately 11:24 pm, Tommy Ray Wright,61, passed into the night, after being cared for by his wife and daughter for the last few months. Tom was born on October 21, 1957 in Amarillo, Texas to the late Edna M. Cameron and Raymond E. Wright. In addition to his parents he is preceded by his uncle and name sake, Tommy Willingham.

Tom is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carylan Wright; his children, Cayla, Tommy Jr., Jason, Adam, Erin; stepchildren, Timothy Moore, Ashley Feezor; siblings, Bonnie Wright, Deborah Wright, Vickie Wright, Terrie Lemon; grandchildren, Brandon Feezor, Allison Feezor, Alexis Moore, Chloe Moore, Madison Moore, Aubree Moore.

A private family service was held.

Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 12, 2019
