Tonya D. Abbott
Henderson - Tonya D. Abbott, 49, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at home.
She was born in Henderson on March 20, 1971 to the late Robert Powell and Diane Haynes.
She was a Registered Nurse and wound care specialist at Parkview Care Center in Evansville. Tonya was passionate about nursing, deeply caring about her patients and was loved by all. She loved a good hockey game and was an avid fan of youth sports, where she could be heard cheering and ringing the cowbell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Powell and stepfather, Randy Haynes.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Baxton; children, Randy Abbott (Autumn) and Charles Abbott (Aisha), all of Henderson; mother, Diane Haynes of Henderson; stepmother, Helen Powell of Shawneetown, IL; sister, Tammy Capeheart of Henderson; brother, Troy Haynes (Rebecca) of Henderson; grandchildren, Isaac, Konner, Alayah, Ryker, Paisley, Layna, Braxton, Aubrey and Bailey; nieces and nephews, Lindsay, Johna, Tanner, Jett, Sarah, Caitlyn, Cody and Seth; great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
