Toy Haner

Henderson - Toy Lee Haner, 89 of Henderson formerly of Clay passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence.

Toy was born February 6, 1931 in Clay to the late Gilbert and Bertha Haner.

He retired from the United States Air Force and was in the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a grandson Brandon.

Survivors include 1 daughter Janice Haner of Hot Springs, AR, 3 sons David Haner (Regina) of Loveland, CO, Dale Haner (Patricia) of Ringwood, NJ and Dean Haner (Becky) of North Little Rock, AR, 6 grandchildren Andrea Balster (Scott), Breana Haner, Jennifer Haner, Brian Haner, Desarae Williams (Daniel), Troy Haner and 4 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay with Bro. Dale Williams officiating. Military Rites will be held at the gravesite.

Online condolences can be made at www.vanovefuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vanover Funeral Home
9000 State Rte 132 W
Clay, KY 42404
(270) 664-2288
