Tracy Critser, age 55, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:49 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Tracy was an employee of Methodist Hospital for over 24 years in the medical records department. Some of her hobbies were riding her bike, shopping, and admiring pretty jewelry. She was very attached to her pets and loved all animals. Tracy was a strong, independent woman who loved the Lord.



Survived by her father Michael S. Coffman and his wife Sharon of Henderson, KY; her mother Judy Slaughter and her husband Donnie of Henderson, KY; 2 brothers: Michael T. Coffman and his wife Roxanne of Cairo, KY and Chris Coffman and his wife Beverly of Corydon, KY; nephew Caleb Coffman; step- niece and nephew: Amanda Duncan and Jed Duncan.



Relatives and friends are invited to Tracy's Life Celebration from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday and again on Saturday starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 and New Hope Animal Shelter, 526 Atkinson St, Henderson, KY 42420.



