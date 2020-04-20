|
Troy Dean
Robards - Troy Dean Tomlingson, 67 of Robards passed away April 18, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburg.
Troy was born in Henderson to the late Shirley B. Tomlingson and Jeannell (Jackson). He was retired from the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Local #4 of Evansville Indinana, owned and operated RTW Refractory and was US Airforce Veteran.
Troy is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Sherie Tomlingson; his son Chad Tomlingson; his siblings Vyrdena Edwards (Joe), Ron Tomlingson (Anna), Pam Phillips (Tim) and Michael Tomlingson (Alycia); several nieces and nephews all of Henderson.
A private graveside service will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Keith Griffin officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
