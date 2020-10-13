1/1
Troy Varble
{ "" }
Troy Varble

Robards, mKY - Troy Lee Varble, 52, of Robards, KY passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.

Troy was born February 11, 1968 in Henderson to the late Edwin and Judy (Lacer) Varble. He worked most of his life in the oil fields for Robinson Engineering. Troy was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in the garden. His biggest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Troy was preceded in death by his brothers, Gardner Varble and Robert Jason Varble.

Troy is survived by his son, Michael Varble of Newburgh, IN; girlfriend, Amy Wallace of Robards, KY; sister, Natalie Durbin (Tracy) of Henderson, KY; brothers, Kelly Varble of Robards, KY, Jeffery Scott Varble; five grandchildren, Blane Varble, Brandon Miller, Kaylee Varble, Ashton Varble and Emma Varble.

Funeral services will be private for the family only, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor David Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020, 10 AM- 12:30 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomnblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
