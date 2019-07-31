|
Trudy Posey
Henderson, KY - Trudy Elaine Posey ,of Henderson , Ky., transitioned this life to be with her Lord and Savior , Jesus Christ on Saturday , July 27 , 2019 at Owensboro Mercy Hospital in Owensboro,Ky .
Trudy was was born on March 5, 1947 to the late Hiawatha Green and Pauline Dixon Green of Corydon,KY . She was raised in Corydon and attended Douglas High School in Henderson , KY Trudy accepted Christ at an early age . She was a faithful member of Little Canaan Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board.
Trudy worked at Period Tables for many years; her most fulfilling role was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandkids , watching game shows and western movies.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers John, Lawrence, Jerry; two sisters Catherine and Jocile Green .
She will be deeply missed ,forever loved and cherished by her four sons Chris Green of Evansville , IN.; Bruce and Mitchell Posey of Henderson , KY.; Leroy "Dirk" Posey of Indianapolis, IN.; and daughter Paula (Rob) Dickman of McCordsville, IN.; sister Malinda Green Whitlock of Henderson, Ky.; seven grandchildren , 9 great grandchildren and a host of nieces , nephews and cousins .
Services are 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Little Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, KY with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Rev. Willie Ellis is officiating. Burial will be in UBF Cemetery in Corydon, KY. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 31, 2019