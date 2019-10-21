|
|
Velda Fields Caton
Corydon - Velda Fields Caton, 79 of Corydon passed away October 19, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.
She was born May 16, 1940 in Butler Co., KY to James and Nova (Johnson) Fields.
She retired from Dana after more than 30 years and had worked at the Bear Brand Hosiery Mill.
Velda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth R. Caton; and two brothers.
She is survived by a son, Bruce Caton and his wife Patty of Corydon, KY, daughter, Debbie Caton Howard and her husband Jerry of Henderson, KY; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 24 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM and Thursday, 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Reverend Angela Church will officiate. Burial will be in Corydon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Caton, Jerry Howard, Scott Perdue, Rick Stanley, Harold Brantley and Paul Shoulders.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form contributions to Lucy Smith King Care Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019