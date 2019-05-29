Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Verna Mitchell Obituary
Verna Marie Mitchell

Henderson, KY

Verna Marie Mitchell, age 93, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by the love of her family.

Verna was a hard-working woman. She worked for many years at the General Electric factory in Tell City, Indiana and then in Owensboro, Kentucky. For many years she worked at Marvin's Market in Stanley, Kentucky. Verna was a longtime member of Mt. Zion General Baptist Church in Reed, KY. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Rockport, IN. Verna loved to sew. She also loved gardening and had a green thumb when it came to raising vegetables and growing flowers.

In addition to her parents, Robert and Daisy Summers, Verna was preceded in death by her husband Charles Mitchell and her daughter Donna Rust.

Verna is survived by her daughters: Leda J. Skelton and her husband Bill of Lynnville, IN, Margaret J. Bunch and her husband David of Owensboro, KY, and Barbara A. Dillehay and her husband Jerry of Henderson, KY; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Verna's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and again on Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Reverend Bill Skipworth officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Reed, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mt. Zion Church in Reed, KY and/or .

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 29, 2019
