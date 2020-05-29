Vicki LeeAnn Hearring
Henderson - Vicki LeeAnn Hearring, 60, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Henderson on August 2, 1959 to the late Donald Lee Hearring and Shirley Ann Hearring.
She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She was a sweet person who loved dirt bike racing and hot rods.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hearring.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Hearring; brother, Philip Michael Hearring; sister in law, Karen Reeder Hearring; nephew, Christopher Allen Clark; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from May 29 to May 31, 2020.