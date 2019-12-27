|
Vickie Ervin
Sebree, KY - Vickie Ervin, age 71, of Reed, KY, passed away at 11:45 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
She is preceded in death by her husband Chester Ervin, 3 sons: Buster Ervin, John Ervin and William Chester Ervin, Jr., 1 grandson Kalon Stone, and her siblings. Vickie is survived by her 5 grandchildren: Kim Stone, Chenoa Pilkington, Matthew Ervin, Kristopher Ervin, and Stephanie Ervin, and 8 great-grandchildren: Kyron, Kylee, Kayden, Skylynn, Leia, Calli, Mila, and Kyeira.
Relatives and friends are invited to Vickie's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019