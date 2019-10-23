|
Victor Donald "Red" Hosman
Uniontown, KY - Victor Donald "Red" Hosman of Uniontown, KY died Monday 10/21/19 at Morganfield Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Morganfield, KY. He was born May 17, 1938 in Waverly, KY to Bernard & Geraldine Hosman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wilma Hosman; sisters Sis Rhodes, Dene Hosman, Martha Dalrymple; brothers Gene, Sam, J.D. and Darrell Hosman.
Survivors include his wife Pam Hosman of Morganfield, KY; 1 sister Betty Buckman of Morganfield, KY; 1 brotherBobby Hosman of Marion, KY; and nieces and nephews
Funeral service will be 3 PM Wednesday 10/23 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY.
Bro Dennis Walker will officiate.
Visitation will be 11 AM until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
