Vinetta "Butch" Kramer
Morganfield, KY
Vinetta "Butch" Kramer, age 68 of Morganfield, KY died Monday 3/25/19 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was born September 2, 1950 in Sturgis, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents George & Jeanette Caudill and brother Bouncer Caudill. Butch spent the entirety of her life putting her family first. She invested countless hours dedicated to raising kids and grandkids, running a family business, and strengthening a marriage. She was a true matriarch who's reach extended through both sides of her family. She looked forward to spending time with family during the holidays for this reason. She was extremely active and dedicated to all in her circle. She enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and seeking her next big adventure. She truly loved her life and all that were in it. Survivors include her husband of 52 years Larry Kramer; daughter Krystal Sharkey & husband Shawn of Morganfield; son Gene Kramer of Princeton, KY; 5 grandchildren Emma Sharkey, Noah Sharkey, Shea Sharkey, Nicholas Kramer & Max Kramer; 3 brothers Richard Townsend & wife Bobbi of Newburgh, IN, Jeff Caudill & wife Connie of Sturgis, KY and John Caudill & wife Kim of Sturgis, KY; Nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 1 PM Friday 3/29/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Tim Leadingham and Rev. Jeff McMain will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and 11 AM until service time Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 28, 2019