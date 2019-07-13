|
Viola Ware
SEBREE - Viola Ray (Tapp) Ware, 81 of Sebree, KY passed away Monday at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY
She was born in Webster County, KY on June 11, 1938 to the late Arthur Young and Ethel Christine (Garrett) Tapp.
She was a homemaker and had attended Kindred Spirit Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 husbands; Lancy Vernon Cowan and James Ware, 1 sister, Ocie Mae Wilson.
Viola is survived by two children; Theresa Bullock of Robards, KY and Ray Cowan of Sebree, KY, 4 sisters; Faye Ware, Deloris Lingerfelt, Mary Sandefur All of Henderson, KY, Shirley Waggoner of Sebree, KY; 2 Brothers; Arthur James Tapp, Gregory Tapp, Both of Poole, KY; 5 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday July 14 at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on July 13, 2019