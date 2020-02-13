Services
Elliott Mortuary
215 E North St
Madisonville, KY 42431
(270) 821-3281
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:15 AM
Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church
Guthrie, KY
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church
Guthrie, KY
Virdie Mae Nicholson Johnson

Virdie Mae Nicholson Johnson Obituary
Virdie Mae Nicholson Johnson

Henderson,Kentucky - Virdie Mae Nicholson Johnson, 88, Henderson, formerly of Clarksville,Tn., entered into her eternal rest at 10:59 p.m. Monday February 10, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Facility in Henderson. She was a member of First Freewill Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson where she served on the Mothers Board. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 38 years, Paul Johnson Sr.; one son, two daughters, and one brother. Survivors include two sons, Paul Johnson Jr. of Clarksville and Larry Johnson of Henderson; one daughter, Glendora Bostic of Henderson; one brother, Charlie Nicholson of Ashland City,Tn.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church in Guthrie,Ky. The Rev. Willie Ellis will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville. Visitation and wake services will be after 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
