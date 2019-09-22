|
Virgie Mae Suggs McClure
Henderson - Virgie Mae Suggs McClure, age 95, of Henderson, entered into her eternal rest at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 at her home. Born Nov. 4, 1923 in Winslow,Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Mamie Suggs Wafield. She was a member of Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson where she served faithfully as a member of the Mother's Board, Senior Choir, and Lydia Circle. She was a homemaker. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lewis McClure Sr.; two sons, Henry Douglas McClure Jr. and David Russell McClure; three brothers, James Suggs, Leeandra Suggs, and Ernest T. Suggs; and four sisters, Odessa Suggs, Lena Suggs, Ida Suggs, and Arlene Robinson. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories two sons, Elijah Boone and Donald Ray McClure both of Henderson; three daughters, Wanda McClure ( her caregiver for over 22 years), Marschelle McClure, and Debra Ann McClure all of Henderson; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her life will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019 at Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Charles E. Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation and wake services will be after 10:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com. A special thanks to St. Anthony's Hospice for your outstanding care!
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 22, 2019