|
|
Virgil Turner
Henderson - Virgil R. Turner, Jr. (Sonny), 87, went to be in the presence of the Lord on December 8, 2019. He was a life-long resident of Henderson, KY.
Virgil matriculated through the Henderson County Public Schools system. He was a member at Race Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He enlisted and served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Cresline Plastic Pipe Company.
Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Turner, Sr. and Mattie Turner; and four sisters.
His legacy will live on through his wife of 32 years, Deborah; 3 sons, Archie (Freda) Turner of Henderson, Ralph Turner, and Kent (Darlene) Sanners of Evansville; one stepson, Bruce Floyd, Jr. of Henderson; two daughters, Charlene Turner and Shervetta Hodges of Henderson; two step-daughters, Tamitra (Kwan) Gray of Henderson and Calisa Floyd of Newburgh; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosa Lee Jackson of Henderson; brother, Ben Turner of Evansville; a host of nephews, nieces; cousins, relatives, and friends.
Service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Service entrusted to Mason Brothers Funeral Home
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019