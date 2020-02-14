|
Virginia Ann Collins
Henderson - Virginia Bell Collins, age 80 of Henderson, Ky passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 at her home under hospice care. She was born May 28, 1939 in Columbia, Ky to the late Cooper and Beulah Bell. She graduated from Morganfield High School in 1957. She attended Brescia University where she received a Bachelor in education. She went on to Western Kentucky University where she received her Master's Degree and Rank 1. She taught English at Barrett Middle School and South Junior High for 27 years in Henderson, Ky. She enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering at the Salvation Army soup kitchen. She was a very caring mother and grandmother and loved her family dearly. She was especially proud of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Phillip L. Collins; brother Gary Bell. Survivors include daughters Leigh Ann (George) Allard of Geneva, Switzerland & Lynn (Pablo) DeArkos of Dallas, TX; 4 grandchildrenJulia & Sophie Allard and Hunter & Lacy DeArkos; 2 sistersMary Steele of Sturgis, KY & Patcie Dahlgren of Greenville, WI; brother Bruce Bell of Calvert City, KY. Visitation will be 3-6 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. According to Virginia's wishes a private family funeral will be held at Whitsell Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Sunday with graveside service held immediately afterwards at St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, 1213 Washington Street, Henderson, KY or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY.
