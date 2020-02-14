Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Collins


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann Collins Obituary
Virginia Ann Collins

Henderson - Virginia Bell Collins, age 80 of Henderson, Ky passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 at her home under hospice care. She was born May 28, 1939 in Columbia, Ky to the late Cooper and Beulah Bell. She graduated from Morganfield High School in 1957. She attended Brescia University where she received a Bachelor in education. She went on to Western Kentucky University where she received her Master's Degree and Rank 1. She taught English at Barrett Middle School and South Junior High for 27 years in Henderson, Ky. She enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering at the Salvation Army soup kitchen. She was a very caring mother and grandmother and loved her family dearly. She was especially proud of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Phillip L. Collins; brother Gary Bell. Survivors include daughters Leigh Ann (George) Allard of Geneva, Switzerland & Lynn (Pablo) DeArkos of Dallas, TX; 4 grandchildrenJulia & Sophie Allard and Hunter & Lacy DeArkos; 2 sistersMary Steele of Sturgis, KY & Patcie Dahlgren of Greenville, WI; brother Bruce Bell of Calvert City, KY. Visitation will be 3-6 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. According to Virginia's wishes a private family funeral will be held at Whitsell Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Sunday with graveside service held immediately afterwards at St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, 1213 Washington Street, Henderson, KY or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -