Virginia Christine Brouette
Henderson, KY
Virginia Christine Brouette, age 96, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 9:27 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Virginia worked at Atlas Tack for a few years, but for most of her life she was a homemaker. She attended Bellview United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Virgie Turner, her husband Edward Brouette, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Virginia is survived by 2 sons: Alan Lee Brouette and wife Karen of Henderson, KY and Tedd Brouette of Evansville, IN; 1 sister Bobby Jean Eubanks of Cairo, KY; 1 brother Oscar Turner of Henderson, KY; 3 grandchildren: Christopher Brouette, Emily Seymour and husband Chad, Brian Greenwell and wife Amy; 5 great grandchildren: Kagan, Savannah, Brandt, and Laila Seymour, and Ivy Rose Greenwell.
Relatives and friends are invited to Virginia's Life Celebration on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Reverend Steve Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420 and , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 6, 2019