Virginia Davidson
Virginia Davidson

Henderson - Virginia Mae Davidson, 92 died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center. She was born August 21, 1928 to S. J. Brown and Mary Goldie (Hoffman) Brown.

She was a homemaker and a lifelong and faithful member of Holy Name of Jesus Church. Virginia was an active member of Holy Name Altar Society until recent years. During her husband's tenure as a member of the Knights of Columbus and as Grand Knight and State Deputy, she greatly enjoyed fulfilling her duties as his Lady and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert L. (Bob) Davidson, two brothers, Herman and Fred C. Brown and two sisters, Dorothy Ann Wathen and Mary Catherine Crawford.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Pritchett and her husband Myrt; sister-in-law, Cleo Brown and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Visitation will be 10:00 -11:30 AM, Wednesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Jack Crawford, Gary Crawford, Steve Pritchett, Jared Stone, Ben Vowels, Robert Lyons and Jason Vowels. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Crawford and Tim Pritchett.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
