Virginia L. Bjoralt
Henderson - Virginia L. Bjoralt, 85, of Henderson, was called home to Heaven, August 17, 2019, at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility in Henderson, KY. Born September 27, 1933, in Blackford, KY to the late Nona L. and Berthel T. Mattingly.
Virginia was so very proud of her family. She enjoyed all of the little things in life, was an amazing cook, and enjoyed reading. She was the most loving soul. She loved all and was loved by all. She gave all she had to anyone in need. She worked hard for many years and retired from the United States Postal Service in 1992.
Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Sue Martin and her loving husband of 63 years, Loyal M. Bjoralt.
Virginia is survived by her only son; David Michael (Geneva L.) Bjoralt; grandchildren, Jordan Bjoralt-Webb (Justin Webb) and Michael (Katelyn) Bjoralt; great-grandchildren, her pride and joy, Gabe and Mattie Jo Webb. Virigina was proud of the news to be a Great GG again to Nona Jane Bjoralt of Michael and Katelyn who will be arriving in January, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Alexander West Chapel, officiated by Rev. Phillip Wagoner, with burial in Alexander Memorial Park. Friends may visit Wednesday from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all of those who have cared for Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 739 S. Main St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Condolences may be offered online at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 20, 2019