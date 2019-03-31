|
|
Virginia Louise "Ginny" Busby Sigler
Henderson, KY.
Virginia Louise "Ginny" Busby Sigler, 72, of Bowling Green, and formerly of Henderson, KY., passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, with her family by her side. Ginny was born on April 29,1946, in Henderson, Kentucky, to Gilbert Lightfoot and Bettye Hallmark Busby, the oldest of 4 children. Small, but mighty, she reveled in being the protector and leader of her siblings. The family traveled extensively, living in Morocco, California, and Arizona, before returning to Henderson when Ginny was 12. She was a proud 1964 graduate of Henderson City High, the Flash, and was one the first graduates from the nursing program at Henderson Community College. Ginny met Gene Clayton Sigler on the night she graduated from college, and on November 5, 1966, they were married. During the first years of marriage, they lived in Cincinnati and Ginny worked for Gibson Greetings. In 1969, they returned to Henderson County to live on the family farm in Zion. In 1970, they adopted daughter Kerry Lynn, followed by a son, Christopher Keach, in 1976. Ginny enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for many years. In 1988, she returned to the work world and had a career and second family at Home Oil & Gas Co., where she worked until illness forced her retirement. Ginny loved volleyball and tennis, but golf was her true passion. She was the Henderson Country Club Champion in 2002, and over the years she shot 3 holes-in-one. She had fond memories of her ladies golf circle, and treasured the many wonderful memories they made on and off the course. Ginny's crowning achievement was her status as grandmother and GG to her 6 grandchildren. She loved them "a bushel and a peck", and she was very proud of their accomplishments.
Ginny was preceeded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Bettye Sigler, her sister Tonya Surber, her aunt and namesake, Virginia Ruth Chapman, and her brother-in-law, Jim Edwards. She is survived by her husband, Gene, her children and their spouses, Kerry and Shannon Morgan and Chris and Beth Sigler; she was the special "GG" to grandchildren Emily Lynn Morgan, Hannah Elizabeth Burt, Zachary Andrew Burt, William Thomas Morgan, Ellie Shannon Morgan and Landon Lee Sigler. Ginny is also survived by her brothers ("the boys") and sisters-in-law, Gilbert Lightfoot and Mica Busby, Jr., (Fairborn, Ohio), and Charles and Diane Busby (Lexington), her sister-in-law, Linda Edwards (Johnson City, TN), and her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Susie Sigler (Paducah). Aunt Ginny will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Shawn and Greg Meiman (Louisville), Nickie and John Graham (Madisonville), Sunday and Rob Lutz (Evansville), Tamara Ormond (Newport News, VA), Ashley and Richard Justice (Spottsville), Jared Sigler (Louisville), Brock Sigler (St. Louis), Riley Sigler (Paducah), Clay Kennedy (Henderson), Tom and Sean Busby (Delaware, Ohio), Gilbert L. Busby III (Chonan, Republic of Korea), Lynn and Kyle McMullin (Newport News, VA), and Kelli and Scott Simpson ( Madeira, Ohio). Ginny is also survived by 18 great and 8 great-great nieces and nephews, as well as numerous cousins and friends.
A private graveside service will be held. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Creekwood Nursing home, and especially Jenni West, as well as the staff at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, for their love and care of Ginny during the past months. We appreciate all that you did for mom and for our family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate art supplies or make a financial contribution to Every 98 Seconds, a charity founded by Ginny's granddaughter Emily, which assists survivors of childhood trauma through art therapy and journaling. Please mail donations to Every 98 Seconds, c/o Emily Morgan, 1718 Mayme Court, Bowling Green, KY. 42103.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 31, 2019