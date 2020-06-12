Virginia Phelps
Virginia Phelps

Henderson - Virginia Mae Phelps, 70 of Henderson passed away June 12, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

Virginia was born in Butler County to the late Erdest and Beulah Mae (Embrey) Turner. She was a homemaker and member of Gilleyville Community Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby G. Phelps; her son, Robert Phelps; grandson, Kameron Phelps; four brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her three children, Cindy Phelps (Steve Hazelwood) of Henderson, Billy Phelps (Marnie) of Indianapolis, James Phelps (Theresa Craig) of Henderson; four brothers, Robert Turner, Charlie Turner, Silas Turner and Michael Turner; two sisters, Elaine Herring and Evelyn Turner Barre; five grandchildren, Daniel Phelps, Korey Phelps, Courtney Hancock, Caitlin Phelps and Dillon Phelps; one great grandchild, Logan Hancock.

Memorial services will be at a later date at Gilleyville Community Church.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
