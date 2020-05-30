Virginia Ruth "Jenny" Tate
Henderson, KY - Virginia Ruth "Jenny" Tate, age 81, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:15 pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Jenny was preceded in death by her husband; Ronald C. Tate and parents; Harold Nicholds and Violet Moore
She was a homemaker all her life and loved her husband and children unconditionally. She lived a long and happy life despite a few health complications early on. She was a strong woman in spirit and devoted wife. She enjoyed chocolate candy and her grand animals.
Survivors include; daughter; Debbie Edwards (Kevin) of Henderson, KY, son; Steve Tate of Huntsville, AL. daughter in law; Vicki McKee, 4 half sisters; 2 half brothers; 4 Grandchildren; Heather Tate, Sean Tate, Cassidy Hyde, Alex Edwards and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jenny's Graveside Service on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Henderson, KY. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Henderson County Humane Society, 203 Drury Lane, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
