Virginia Thomas Knight
Henderson - Virginia Thomas Knight, 95, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Union County, Kentucky, on March 20, 1924, to the late Theodore Francis and Mary Araminta Barker Thomas. Virginia was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for 73 years. She worked at the ASC office for 33 years. In retirement, she was engaged in many activities, including DAR, a 36 year member of the NARF where she served as secretary, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Holy Name Altar Society, and Holy Name Bereavement Committee. Virginia was also a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles Knight; one sister, Ursula Metzger; and three brothers, Donald Thomas, Raymond Thomas, and James Bernard Thomas.
Survivors include one sister, Sr. Dorothy Thomas of Louisville, Kentucky; one brother, Phillip Thomas and his wife, Harriet, of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Peggy Holloman of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Don Metzger of Louisville, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, including her caregivers, Chris Thomas and his wife, Teresa, Mary Lou Fuller, and Paul Metzger and his wife, Ann; and a special caregiver, Vickie Heriges.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Gary Clark will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and until 10 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Paul Metzger, Jerry Metzger, Phillip Metzger, Dan Thomas, James Thomas, and Chris Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Thomas, David Thomas, Dan McGary, Charles Holloman, Thomas L. Knight, Jr., and Jon Floyd.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 1, 2019