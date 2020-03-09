|
|
Vivian Dolores Roberts
Henderson - Vivian Dolores Roberts, 91, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
She was born on November 5, 1928 in Henderson to the late Jesse and Agnes (McHugh) Dale.
She had worked for Zenith Electronics and was of the Baptist faith. She was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, James William Roberts.
She is survived by her children, Kay Banks (Ralph) of Henderson, Fay Roberts of Henderson, Teresa Pollack (Sam) of Corydon, Kathy Waddle (Bobby) of Corydon and Lauri Roberts of Henderson; grandchildren, James Banks (Kathy) of Henderson, Denise Pierson (Tim) of Henderson, Wendy Griffin of Henderson, Jacob Pollack (Laci) of Newburgh, IN, Ashley Stone (Mark Powell) of Henderson and Chelsea Tracey (Chris) of Evansville, IN; great-grandchildren, Dakota Banks, Shelby Banks, Raeven Pierson, Sierra Pierson, Cady Griffin, Madeline Pollack, Xander Pollack, Kaesyn Memmer, Kole Memmer, Harper Pollack, Caraline Stone, Louella Stone and Shelby Griffin; and great-great-grandchild, Everlyn Buchanan.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor John Tatum officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 - 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 11 from 9 - 11 a.m., both at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Pollack, Xander Pollack, Mark Powell, Chris Tracey, D.J. Banks and Tim Pierson.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Lucy Smith King Care Center and/or the .
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020